Impersonating an officer is never OK, Trooper Steve says

Believe it or not, when I first saw a car owned by a man who is accused of impersonating an officer and pulling over another vehicle, I thought it was a pretty cool cop car. It has all the equipment and signature items to make it look like a police vehicle, from the push bumper to the tinted windows to the professionally installed and strategically-placed white-flashing LED lights.

Whether sitting still or traveling down the road, it would have me fooled.

Now, of course, officials are questioning if the car is legal or not. In a construction zone or on a security detail, it would be completely allowed. But with the driver's intent, location and use of an audible siren, it becomes a whole different ballgame.

In my time on the road, I was always impressed with how well construction workers followed their strobe light rules. You see, construction workers must shut their strobe lights off once they are outside of the construction area. This eliminates any distraction or confusion from other drivers.

The same rule applies for security guards. Within their assigned property, they are allowed to operate their warning lights, but once leaving, they are not to be used.

Outside of the driver being charged with impersonating a police officer, I can see he would also be facing several traffic charges from improper use of flashing lights, speeds over 100 mph and using an audible siren improperly.

