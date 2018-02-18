Missing 11-year-old Orlando girl found in Georgia, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl who went missing Saturday from Orange County has been found in Georgia, officials said.

Alice Johnson was previously last seen near the 9000 block of Eastport Terrace in Orlando.

Sunday afternoon, Alice was found in Macon, Georgia, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A man that Alice appeared to have been traveling with was taken into custody with charges pending, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office thanked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI for their response and assistance.

