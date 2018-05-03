Authorities searching Bushnell area for man who may be armed

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a suspect who may be armed in the area of County Roads 48 and 317 in Bushnell.

Deputies said they are searching with a helicopter and bloodhounds for a white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has a stocky build, and is blond and clean-shaven.

Deputies said the man was last seen wearing blue shorts, a black shirt, brown work boots and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him but to call 911.

No information was given on what crime the man is suspected in.

