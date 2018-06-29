Body of man in his 20s spotted floating in retention pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people fishing in a retention pond spotted the body of a man in his early 20s, officials said Thursday evening.

The floating body was found about 5:20 p.m. The man was fully clothed and there were no visible signs of trauma, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators aren’t sure of the victim’s cause of death. The body was taken away to be examined, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

For now, this is considered a death investigation rather than a homicide case. If authorities come to believe the man was killed, they will have a team search the pond, but the spokesperson said it was too early to determine that.

The retention pond is a popular fishing spot.

Official said there are many homeless people in the neighboring community, and it’s possible that the man was a transient.

Traffic on State Road 408, near East Colonial Drive, was backed up at one point due to the investigation but, at last check, it was flowing again.

