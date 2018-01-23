Brevard County commissioners weigh controversial Animal ordinance overhaul

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County commissioners will consider new animal control rules Tuesday proposed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey's office that would, among other changes, institutionalize domestic cats being released into neighborhoods like Sun Lake Village Estates, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

The animal ordinance changes were suggested after residents say stray cats have plagued their Brevard neighborhoods.

Residents have complained that after cats are trapped and their owners can’t be found they are released back out at the same spot where they were captured.

Florida Today reports that critics of the tactic say more effort should be made to get those animals adopted, and that putting cats back near where they're found shifts the burden of vet bills and other costs to local rescues and the communities where the cats live.

The Brevard County Commission will discuss the proposed changes Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Brevard County Government Center. Check back for updates.

