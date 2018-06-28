Burglary suspect found hiding in ceiling

A burglary suspect is found hiding in the ceiling of a strip mall.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men, one of whom hid in the ceiling, and a woman were arrested early Thursday in connection with a burglary at an Orange County pawn shop.

The burglary was reported at 12:39 a.m. at the Cash America Pawn at 11648 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the store, which was being burglarized by two men.

One of the men, both of whom are 21, was arrested quickly, but the other climbed through the ceiling into the nearby Big Lots store, deputies said.

Sheriff's officials said deputies cleared several stores in the strip plaza and found the second culprit hiding in the soffit area of the Big Lots. He was arrested without incident.

A woman was arrested near the scene, but details about her involvement have not been released.

OCSO arrest two men and a female after a burglary at the Cash America Pawn shop on E. Colonial Drive @news6wkmg. We got an update just within the last couple of minutes. That’s coming up at 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/lSADZrJLYo — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) June 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.