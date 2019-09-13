Casey Anthony's parents avoid closure on Orlando home

The parents of Casey Anthony, mother of missing 3-year-old child Caylee Anthony, park their cars in their garage after Casey Anthony returned home after posting bail in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Sept. 5, 2008. She is charged with child abuse and…

ORLANDO, Fla. - The home where Casey Anthony lived with her daughter when the child disappeared will not be foreclosed upon now that her parents have reached a settlement.

A court document filed in Orange County on Tuesday shows that Nationstar Mortgage has dismissed its claim against George and Cindy Anthony.

The couple had been fighting foreclosure on the home inthe Chickasaw Oaks neighborhood since 2013, about two years after Casey Anthony was found not guilty of murder in connection with her 2-year-old daughter Caylee's death.

In the original filing, the foreclosure was listed to be between $50,001 and $249,999.

Records from the Orange County property appraiser show the home was most recently valued at $101,870.

Details about how the Anthonys came to an agreement with Nationstar Mortgage were not released.

During Casey Anthony's trial in 2011, defense attorney Jose Baez claimed that George Anthony found Caylee's body in the pool behind the home on Hopespring Drive. George Anthony denied knowing that Caylee drowned and disposing of her body.

Caylee's remains were found in December 2008 on Suburban Drive, less than a mile from the home.

