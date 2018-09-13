Central Florida Red Cross volunteers head north to help in Florence's wake

Red Cross volunteers loaded up supplies and hit the road on Thursday as the organization is helping families affected by Hurricane Florence.

Kevin Vaughn and his wife are among 30 volunteers from Central Florida who are making the trip to South Carolina ahead of the storm.

"We're concerned about roads being shut down (and) flooding of roads," Vaughn said. "Trying to get from point A to B."

As a retired police officer, Vaughn has seen how important help can be in the moments after a natural disaster.

"We hope to comfort them and understand that there is a light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Over the last two years, the couple has turned to the Red Cross as a way of giving back. After Hurricane Florence strikes, the organization will provide relief supplies and equipment to the areas where they're needed the most.

The Vaughns said they'll be stationed at a shelter in Columbia, South Carolina, but they'll also be deployed throughout the region over the next two weeks. Once the storm blows through, the Central Florida Red Cross said they will evaluate the situation and send additional crews where they are needed.

To make a donation to the Red Cross, text FLORENCE TO 90999 or visit the Red Cross website.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.