Charges dropped against Uber driver who was wrongly arrested

Jose Batista, right, and his wife Elizabeth Rios, of Ocala, say Batista was arrested in Orange County in a case of mistaken identity.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida man has been cleared of all charges from South Florida that wrongfully jailed him back in May.

Jose Batista spent a week at the Orange County Jail for a crime back in 1995.

Even though Batista was released from jail in May, he's still had to appear in court to clear his name. Records from the Miami Dade State Attorney's Office show that a judge dropped the aggravated battery charge against Batista last week.

Miami Dade prosecutors said they tracked down the victim. She told them she did not know Batista back in 1995 and could not identify him.

News 6's coverage helped Batista get both his job driving for Uber and his car back. His family said legal action may be on the way.



