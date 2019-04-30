News

Chase faces backlash after 'Monday Motivation' tweet

Company vows to get better at #MondayMotivation

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A simple idea to provide motivation backfired for a bank. 

Chase, America’s largest bank, joined the #MondayMotivation conversation on Twitter by offering tips to save money. 

More News Headlines

The tweet featured a hypothetical conversation between a customer and a bank. 

The customer wanted to know why their balance was so low and the tweet suggested they cut unnecessary expenses such as making coffee at home, eating the food in the fridge and walking instead of taking a cab. 

 

 

Customers didn’t take too kindly to the advice and thought it was construed as “poor shaming.”

The tweet was deleted by Chase and the bank said, “Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world.”

Customers continued to slam the company on Twitter after the response from Chase. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.