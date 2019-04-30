Chase faces backlash after 'Monday Motivation' tweet

A simple idea to provide motivation backfired for a bank.

Chase, America’s largest bank, joined the #MondayMotivation conversation on Twitter by offering tips to save money.

The tweet featured a hypothetical conversation between a customer and a bank.

The customer wanted to know why their balance was so low and the tweet suggested they cut unnecessary expenses such as making coffee at home, eating the food in the fridge and walking instead of taking a cab.

Me: Why is my balance so low?

Bank: Here’s another $12 monthly fee because you don’t have direct deposit

Me: My job doesn’t offer direct deposit

Bank: Oh well, now here’s a snarky tweet to help you save money...

Me: Time to close my Chase bank account#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RQCbuKXRud — Michael T. Coe (@michael9000) April 29, 2019

Customers didn’t take too kindly to the advice and thought it was construed as “poor shaming.”

The tweet was deleted by Chase and the bank said, “Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world.”

Customers continued to slam the company on Twitter after the response from Chase.

Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world. — Chase (@Chase) April 29, 2019

Making coffee at home, packing my lunch, and walking the three blocks to close out my Chase account after they decided it was a great idea 2 shame ppl who are financially struggling. Rich coming from a company that benefited from a $12mil bailout financed by those same poor ppl. — Cassie (@Smplyetstunning) April 29, 2019

Me: "Why is my balance so low?"

Also Me: "Oh yeah I finally closed my Chase account and switched to a credit union, lol" — Mahoning (@MahoningCo) April 29, 2019

You: Why is my balance so low?

Chase: We charge fees for EVERYTHING.

You: I try to avoid those.

Chase: Too bad. Also, we charge INSTANTLY for any check, payment, or withdrawal, but put 3 day holds on auto-deposited paychecks.

You: Why do you do that?

Chase: Because we can. — not again (@mrcaryboy) April 29, 2019

Me: Is it possible to be sanctimonious, ungrateful and tone deaf at same time?

Chase: Hold my latte. — Brandon Boyce (@Brandon__Boyce) April 29, 2019

Hi, Chase customer here! Love your freewheeling, millennial-inspired humor about how average people are suffering under the unbearable weight of unchecked capitalism! Very fresh, very responsible, very cool! Makes me wanna gouge my eyes out in glee!! — Emeka (@DaWalrusMan) April 30, 2019

