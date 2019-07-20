Cocoa man rescues gator in Chicago

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa native Frank Robb became an overnight sensation in Chicago after he captured the elusive gator nicknamed Chance the Snapper on Tuesday.

The alligator trapper said he is still in disbelief after Chicago authorities flew him to the windy city to catch the gator that caught the attention of city residents and won fans on social media.

“I’d seen it a few times and my uncle who I learned from, saw it and we kind of chuckled about it and said that is pretty funny, there is an alligator in Chicago haha,” Robb said.

Chance was first spotted swimming in Humboldt Park lagoon. It's believed he was a pet who was released into the lagoon. Chicago authorities said after numerous unsuccessful attempts at capturing the gator they were referred to Robb.

Robb arrived Sunday night and began his search on Monday By Tuesday he reeled in the beloved gator.

“Saw him and I was like man am I really looking at him I can’t really tell, and then I saw him blink and I was like that actually is him.”

Robb said the gator who is now living at St. Augustine's Alligator farm is 5 feet 3 inches long and said he is living like a rock star.

“It couldn’t have went more smooth than it did it was absolutely incredible. That was a lifetime of experiences in five days,” Robb said.

The alligator expert said he is amazed by the attention this has caused but welcomes the positive exposure it has had on Floridians.

“Florida man is kind of always the idiot or doing something silly and it’s just I hope I turned that persona around a little bit.”

After the capture Robb had a chance to throw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game and he was given a certificate of appreciation from the mayor of Chicago.



