Crash involving motorcycle closes part of SR 46 in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police issued a traffic alert Monday, rerouting drivers after a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

Officers said the crash took place on State Road 46 shortly after noon.

Sky 6 flew over the scene as officers were investigating the crash. Video from the scene showed the motorcycle on its side and the vehicle on the side of the road.

#TrafficAlert #Traffic Serious motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on SR 46. Eastbound SR 46 will be closed from MLK Blvd to Airport Rd. Use St Johns Parkway as alternate route. pic.twitter.com/NbYr6Arrmv — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) August 12, 2019

It's unclear who was injured in the crash and how badly, but officers called the crash "serious."

Eastbound SR 46 was closed from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Airport Road following the crash, officers said. Drivers were asked to use St. Johns Parkway instead.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.