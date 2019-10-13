Serial credit card thief arrested in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Kevin Harris was arrested this past week by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office economic crime unit for stealing the credit cards of 25 people while waiting tables at several restaurants in Brevard County.

Authorities said Harris would take photographs of people's credit cards while he was taking care of their bills. Harris would use the credit card numbers to make purchases on the internet, totaling up to $10,000, according to authorities.

Not only was Harris purchasing things on the internet, but he was also using stolen credit card numbers to buy gift cards that he would use to pay the bills of customers who paid in cash, so he could pocket the money for himself, according to authorities.

Lastly, Harris was stealing from 10 retail businesses in Brevard County and then took the stolen items to pawn shops to get cash, authorities said. They said he got more than $6,000 doing this.

Harris is being held on a no bond status for three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, scheme to defraud, four counts of criminal use of personal information, grand theft, false verification of ownership, dealing I’m stolen property, and retail theft.

