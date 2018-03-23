Death investigation underway after report of remains found, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after skeletal remains were reportedly found, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Curry Ford Road around 5 p.m. Thursday regarding the report of skeletal remains being found on a property, officials said.

Deputies said the investigation is active and ongoing.

No other details were given.

