Decomposing body discovered in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A decomposing body was discovered Wednesday night in an Orange County home, deputies said.
The discovery was made around 6 p.m. during an apparent well-being check at a home on Arcadia Street near Fern Creek Drive, where an Orange County Sheriff's Office SUV was parked in the driveway.
There was a large law enforcement presence at the home after the body was found.
"Deputies responded and discovered the victim with obvious signs of decomposition," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Detectives are on scene and the investigation is in its early stages."
No other details have been released.
