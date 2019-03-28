Decomposing body discovered in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A decomposing body was discovered Wednesday night in an Orange County home, deputies said.

The discovery was made around 6 p.m. during an apparent well-being check at a home on Arcadia Street near Fern Creek Drive, where an Orange County Sheriff's Office SUV was parked in the driveway.

There was a large law enforcement presence at the home after the body was found.

"Deputies responded and discovered the victim with obvious signs of decomposition," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Detectives are on scene and the investigation is in its early stages."

No other details have been released.

