DeLand residents say bullets flying from nearby wooded area an ongoing issue

DeLAND, Fla. - People in a DeLand neighborhood are scared to be outside after bullets have been buzzing past

their homes from a wooded area nearby.

“My window just shattered with a gunshot through the window,” one woman said during a 911 call.

“We’ve had this issue before. People back in the woods behind our house shoot guns. There's a hole, like a bullet size. The window is still intact with the hole in it.”

Neighbors along Larkspur Road said the woman on the 911 call is eight months pregnant and was in her bedroom when her home was hit.

Next door, Barbara Deem said a bullet went through her garage door, too.

"Very scary. She could have been hit. Both of them could have been killed,” Deem said of the pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Deem said she has been living on Larkspur Road for seven years and has called 911 a dozen times about the issue, but the people who shoot in the wooded area across from her home keep coming back.

"It needs to stop,” Deem said. “I’m very afraid someone is going to get hurt.”

Another neighbor said he can't stand outside his home without hearing bullets whizzing past his driveway.

“When a fully automatic goes off, the shells, the bullets start to come everywhere (and)

you think about hitting the deck,” he said. “It’s a war zone.”

News 6 has contacted the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing issue and is awaiting a response.

