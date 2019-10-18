Deputies investigate armed burglary in Orange County

Kat Wilcox/Pexels

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating an armed burglary Friday after a family says someone broke into their home.

Investigators say the person sneaked into an apartment on the 5000 block of Stoneridge Circle around 10:51 p.m. Thursday. Then the residents confronted the person entering their apartment, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release.

The suspect then brandished a firearm and took off on foot, according to deputies.

No one was hurt.

