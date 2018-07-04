Deputy struck by car while trying to protect man he was investigating

LADY LAKE, Fla. - A Lake County sheriff's deputy suffered serious head injuries early Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle while protecting a man he was investigating in an attempted car burglary, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Austin Pringle, 27, was in stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Pringle was on his way home just before daybreak after his shift ended when he heard a call on the radio about an attempted car burglary in the Lady Lake area.

The report said multiple culprits tried to break into a car before running away, officials said.

Pringle drove along Grays Airport Road, where he noticed a man walking alone, so he pulled over to investigate, deputies said. As Pringle began talking to the man, a Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 53-year-old Lady Lake woman struck them, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman said she saw the headlights of the vehicle and slowed down, but didn't know it was a patrol car.

Pringle suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The other victim, a 22-year-old Leesburg man, suffered an injury to his leg and was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

According to the man, Pringle attempted to push him out of the way as the Camaro was about to strike them, officials said.

The woman driving the Camaro was not injured, and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It's not known if she faces any charges.

Pringle, of Sorrento, has been with the Lake County Sheriff's Office since November 2016.

Officials did not say whether the man who was struck had any connection to the attempted car burglary, and no information has been released about the driver who struck the pair.

The FHP is investigating the crash.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.