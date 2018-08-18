Driver dies in fiery crash on I-95 near Port St. John

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person died in a crash on Interstate 95 near Port St. John early Saturday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed north on I-95 near mile marker 208 just after 4 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle caught fire and became completely engulfed in flames.

The driver of the vehicle, who authorities say is male, has not been identified due to the condition of the body.

