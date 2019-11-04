2019 elections: Where to cast your vote in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2019 election season is underway in Central Florida.

Because it is an off year, not all Central Florida counties will have elections. Residents in counties that are holding elections may be wondering where they should go to cast their ballot Tuesday or what they can expect to see on it.

To get details on which elections are taking place in your county and where you can vote, check the list below, courtesy of your county's supervisor of elections office.

Orange County

More info: OCFElections.com

Seminole County

More info: VoteSeminole.org

Volusia County

More info: VolusiaElections.org

Brevard County

More info: VoteBrevard.com

Lake County

More info: LakeVotes.com

Polk County

More info: PolkElections.com

Marion County

More info: VoteMarion.com

Osceola County

No elections this year

More info: VoteOsceola.com

Flagler County

No elections this year

More info: FlaglerElections.com

Sumter County

No elections this year

More info: Sumterelections.org

Please contact your local supervisor of elections office for more details on when and where to vote and what elections are taking place in your county.

