2019 elections: Where to cast your vote in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2019 election season is underway in Central Florida.
Because it is an off year, not all Central Florida counties will have elections. Residents in counties that are holding elections may be wondering where they should go to cast their ballot Tuesday or what they can expect to see on it.
To get details on which elections are taking place in your county and where you can vote, check the list below, courtesy of your county's supervisor of elections office.
Orange County
More info: OCFElections.com
Seminole County
More info: VoteSeminole.org
Volusia County
More info: VolusiaElections.org
Brevard County
More info: VoteBrevard.com
Lake County
More info: LakeVotes.com
Polk County
More info: PolkElections.com
Marion County
More info: VoteMarion.com
Osceola County
No elections this year
More info: VoteOsceola.com
Flagler County
No elections this year
More info: FlaglerElections.com
Sumter County
No elections this year
More info: Sumterelections.org
Please contact your local supervisor of elections office for more details on when and where to vote and what elections are taking place in your county.
