Endangered lemurs arrive at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo has welcomed two critically endangered lemurs into its care.

Cute but critically endangered, red ruffed lemurs are swinging into the Zoo later this month! https://t.co/l3IA8exLoQ — Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) June 5, 2019

The sisters named, Julienne and Juniper, are red ruffed lemurs from Madagascar.

The playful pair made their debut on Friday in their newly renovated habitat that used to be home to rock hyraxes and turacos.

"Like all lemurs, they're incredibly playful and fun to watch -- especially in the morning before the heat sets in," Michelle Smurl, director of animal programs said.

Red ruffed lemurs are herbivores known to feed on fruit and leaves in their native habitat.

"They're amazing climbers, like little daredevils," Smurl added.

The zoo hopes to introduce the pair to a male in the coming months.

"Baby red ruffed lemurs would be welcome news as the species is considered critically endangered due to deforestation," the zoo said in a news release.

Since 2016, the zoo has donated more than $23,000 to lemur conservation through its Quarters for Conservation program.

