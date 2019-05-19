Explosions reported in Titusville house fire, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire Sunday night at a home at 206 Willow St., where explosions were reported.

Titusville Fire Department officials said they believe the explosions may have came from propane tanks.

Firefighters said brush behind the home had caught fire, as well.

One person was being assessed outside the home, officials said.

No other details were immediately released.

