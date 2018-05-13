OPD: Central Florida law enforcement officials honored during National Police Week

WASHINGTON - Four Central Florida law enforcement officials were honored Saturday at the police unity tour arrival ceremony, according to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department.

OPD said Lt. Debra Clayton, Officer Matthew Baxter, Sgt. Richard "Sam" Howard and Deputy First Class Norman Lewis had their names engraved on the wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

News 6 has previously reported that all of the officials died in 2017 while serving at local law enforcement agencies. Baxter and Howard worked for the Kissimmee Police Department, Lewis for the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Clayton for OPD.

Arlington National Cemetery, Joint Wreath Laying Ceremony with @OrangeCoSheriff & @kissimmeepolice

Chief Mina, Sheriff Demings & KPD Chief O'Dell lay the ceremonial wreath honoring our fallen heroes. pic.twitter.com/KvBIyojomo — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 13, 2018

OPD said before the annual police unity bike tour, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Arlington National Cemetery and the four names were revealed. After the ceremony, officers rode in the in honor of Clayton, according to an OPD tweet.

See all the photos:

