Family killed in violent crash while leaving Kennedy Space Center ID'd

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Four family members who were killed in a Titusville crash Tuesday after a trip to Kennedy Space Center have been identified by city officials.

Titusville police said Adam P. Stephenson, 30, was driving Maryanne Stephenson, 29; Brian Stephenson, 66; and Sheralyn T. Stephenson, 56, all of Bristol, England, when their Mitsubishi sedan collided with a Ford pickup truck.

Police said the Mitsubishi sedan was traveling west around 6 p.m. on State Road 405 when the GPS the driver was using instructed him to make a U-turn at the intersection of Sisson Road. The sedan turned into the path of an eastbound black Ford F-250 pickup truck.

All four people inside the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck, James D. Walsh II, 28, of Port St. John, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Stephenson family had just left the Kennedy Space Center and was on the way back to a Davenport rental house when the fatal crash happened. Prior to the crash, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with supplies to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral at 4:30 p.m.

"We have had a massive shock," Maryanne Stephenson's mother Nanette Drake said.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.