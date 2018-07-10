Family: Masked man shot teen at Orange County home

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday evening in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 6:12 p.m. at 2100 N. Powers Drive in Pine HIlls.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the teen was shot in the leg. Family members told News 6 reporter Mark Lehman that a masked man came up to their home and started shooting before running away.

"I started hearing, like, firecrackers, but I knew it wasn't firecrackers," neighbor Tamara Sellers aid. "Something just told me to get up. I came outside after I heard it, and I heard the neighbors arguing about who shot who."

Deputies said they searched the area, but didn't find the shooter.

The Sheriff's Office said the family did not cooperate with the investigation.

Sellers pleaded for the shootings to stop.

"Stop shooting. Stop the violence. Stop playing around. It's not a joke," she said. "Life is not a joke. You shouldn't be playing with guns. Nobody should be out here shooting nobody. Whoever did it, a kid got shot. He could have lost his life."

The teen was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

No other details have been released.

