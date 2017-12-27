Family plans memorial service for Titusville woman allegedly killed by husband

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - As CrimeLine posters were removed from a Cleveland Street yard, Titusville police said they solved a mystery when detectives found the body of Lori Upthegrove.

The tragic discovery on Christmas Eve coincided with the first wedding anniversary for Upthegrove, 51, and her husband Timothy. The 53-year-old man with a history of domestic violence is now suspected of killing her.

“It’s definitely painful when you lose people in your community that you love,” said pastor Brad Russell, of the Grove Church in Titusville.

Russell is helping to plan a memorial service Wednesday for Lori Upthegrove, who was one of his original church members.

“She’s been with us since the start,” Russell said, adding that Timothy Upthegrove joined the church after he began dating Lori.

Russell told News 6 the man had an obvious struggle with addiction.

“He was battling drug addiction, and I believe that was a source of tension with their relationship,” the pastor said.

Police said last week that when a fight between the couple turned violent, Timothy Upthegrove killed his wife. Police said he then dumped her body near a storage site.

Under a more peaceful setting, Lori Upthegrove’s church and her four children said they will host a celebration of her life beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Lori Upthegrove, who volunteered at the beach with Surfers for Autism.

“She was a very loving lady,” Russell said. “She loved to serve other people. Just a great, great woman.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the family's expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.

