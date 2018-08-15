Fatal Orange County shooting puts nearby schools on lockdown, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon caused officials to put several nearby schools on lockdown, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Wood Hollow Apartments on Kingsgate Drive at 2:39 p.m. and found witnesses helping an unresponsive man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, died after he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told deputies that the victim was involved in a disturbance with another man, also between 18 and 25 years old, before they heard gunshots, according to a news release. Deputies said that man has not been located and a motive has not been determined.

Several schools in the Oakridge Road area were put on lockdown. Officials did not immediately provide information on which schools were affected.

