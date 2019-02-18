Father killed in bicycle crash the same evening missing daughter's body was found

COCOA, Fla. - Family members of a 31-year-old Cocoa woman whose body was found Friday are now dealing with another tragedy after the death of her father following a bicycle crash the same evening, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly bicycle crash involving 62-year-old Charles Jackson, the father of Tashaun Jackson. Charles Jackson was struck about 7:30 p.m. Friday as he attempted to cross State Road 520. Troopers said he was struck by a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Cocoa man near the intersection of State Road 520 and Lincoln Road.

“He is the father of (Tashaun) and obviously there was some speculation. We talked to the family Saturday after we were notified that he had passed and they told us that they didn’t believe that he knew (her body) had been found yet,” Lt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Tashaun Jackson, a mother of four, was reported missing last Sunday. Her body was recovered Friday - the same day her father would be seriously injured.

Increasingly concerned, the family of Tashaun Jackson spoke about publicly about her disappearance at the Cocoa Police Department headquarters as speculation about the 31-year-old’s whereabouts continued. Her body was found Friday after a helicopter flyover of a remote, wooded area in Osceola County.

Cocoa detectives had located video putting Tashaun Jackson at a 7-Eleven, 947 Dixon Blvd. at around 3 p.m. Saturday. By Friday, detectives requested a search of an area near Nova Road and Deer Park Rd. in Osceola.

Authorities said the two tragedies were not connected.

“It’s just an unfortunate incident,” Montes said.

