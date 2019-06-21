FDOT releases video of SunRail train crashing into car in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation has released video of a SunRail train crashing into a car in Maitland.

The Maitland Police Department said the car was stopped on the railroad tracks around 10:30 a.m. Thursday as the driver waited at a red light.

Investigators said the arms started to come down at the crossing.

The video shows the driver attempt a U-turn to get out of the train's way.

Thankfully no one was injured and the car only had minor rear-end damage. Officers are reminding people to not park on the train tracks.

We want to remind everyone that parking on train tracks is always a bad idea. The train is always going to win in a vehicle vs train collision. — Maitland Police Department (@MaitlandPolice) June 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.