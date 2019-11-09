FHP: Driver failed to stop at red light in fatal crash in west Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol released more information after a three-vehicle crash in west Orlando sent a woman to the Orlando Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

Tysheika Harris, 23, of Orlando, died at the hospital.

Calvin Baronville, 38, of Winter Springs, was a driver in the crash and left the scene on foot, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said he was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer without violence and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Cannabis collected from the scene had a total weight of 636 grams, according to the Orange County arrest affidavit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Baronville was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Old Winter Garden Road in the right lane and was approaching Ferguson Drive.

FHP said Justina Strum, 25, of Orlando, was driving her car north on Ferguson Drive at Old Winter Garden Road.

Harris was a passenger in Strum's car, according to FHP.

A third car was heading south on Ferguson Drive at Old Winter Garden Road.

Investigators said Baronville failed to stop at a red light and entered the intersection.

The front of Baronville's car hit the right side of Strum's car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the collision sent Strum's car into the left side of the third car.

Orlando police said before the crash, Baronville was observed by officers running a stop sign.

Investigators said before they were able to conduct a traffic stop, they lost sight of Baronville.

Orlando police said when they got to the scene of the crash, Baronville was leaving the scene on foot.

Police said officers stopped him from leaving the area.

He was arrested by OPD and transported to the Orange County Jail.

Orange County court records show Baronville was also cited for failing to stop at a traffic signal.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.