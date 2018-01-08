Fire causes $100,000 in damage at Melbourne pawn shop

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A fast-moving fire burned through a Melbourne pawn shop early Monday.

The blaze caused at least $100,000 in damages, destroying merchandise ranging from televisions to scuba equipment, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Fire crews were already responding to an unrelated traffic crash along U.S. 1 about 8:15 a.m when they were alerted about smoke seen coming from Money Tree pawnshop near Jackson Boulevard.

"Our fire crews were working an accident with power lines down,” said Battalion Chief Mike Tymann, of the Melbourne Fire Department. “The building was unoccupied."

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze.

