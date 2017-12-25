Titusville duplex units 'uninhabitable' after fire, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters in Titusville battled a fire at 514 Grannis Ave. Sunday night, the authorities said.

According to the Titusville Fire Department, a duplex with an adjoining unit was evacuated after officials received reports of the fire around 9:05 p.m.

Crews said they made an aggressive attack on the fire and eventually got inside to complete a search and perform an overhaul.

Officials said the building is uninhabitable at this time.

No injuries were reported, but officials said the Red Cross was requested to aid four adults -- two from each unit of the duplex.

Officials said the fire is under investigation.

