Florida man accused of growing marijuana in Orange County hotel room

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of growing marijuana in a room at the HomeTowne Studios on East Colonial Drive in Orange County, according to an Orange County Arrest Affidavit.

Marvin Earl Tucker, 28, was charged with cultivation of cannabis, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On July 5 a hotel employee told investigators she smelled the odor of marijuana when she went to knock on Tucker’s door after he did not check out at his scheduled check out time.

The employee told deputies when she entered the room she saw 12 cannabis plants.

Deputies said when investigators arrived on scene they noticed a clear glass jar containing a leafy green substance in Tucker’s room.

Investigators said they found a jar with cannabis, a gray scale, 12 cannabis plants, a Homebox tent with a heating lamp.

Authorities said Tucker was arrested when he returned to the hotel.

The arrest affidavit shows Tucker admitted knowledge of the suspected cannabis growing in the room and two glass jars of suspected cannabis found in plain view to.



