Florida man dies in crash with Amtrak train

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man blew through a stop sign before his car was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Thomas Anthony Henry, 62, was driving a blue Chevrolet Spark north on Fletcher Fish Camp Road at about 2 p.m. when he failed to stop for a stop sign and went over the railroad tracks at about 20 mph.

Crew members on board the train said they blew the horn and began emergency braking but couldn't avoid hitting the right rear of the car while traveling at about 73 mph, according to authorities.

The Spark spun multiple times, causing Henry to be ejected, a news release said.

Henry, of Haines City, died at the scene. None of the 99 passengers or 15 crew members on board the train were injured.

The train sustained minimal front-end damage but was able to continue its trip.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.