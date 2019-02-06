News

Florida ranks as No. 1 hotbed for singles to find love

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Visit Space Coast

Image courtesy of Visit Space Coast

Are you single and living in Florida? If so, you’re in the right place. 

According to WalletHub, the Sunshine State is the best state for singles to find love, coming in at No. 1. 

The rankings considered 28 key indicators of dating friendliness such as access to bars, movie costs, alcohol prices and restaurants per capita. 

Florida beat out No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas with a total score of 68.11. Florida ranks No. 3 when it comes to dating opportunites and romance and fun. 

The worst state for singles is West Virginia. 

So if you're looking for love, the odds are ever in your favor, Central Floridians. 

Source: WalletHub

 

