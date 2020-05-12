Naples votes to reopen beaches after social distancing fail

NAPLES, Fla. – The city of Naples has voted to reopen its beaches after an emergency shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials closed the shoreline Sunday after hundreds of people gathered on the sand and didn’t follow social distancing guidelines that stipulate staying 6 feet apart. Leaders say many of them traveled to the area from places where beaches are still closed.

City leaders decided Monday to reopen the beaches on Wednesday, but with limited hours.

In addition, officials say they are also increasing parking enforcement and banning coolers and tents to cut down on the length of time people stay at the beach.

Meanwhile, 13,000 pounds of trash was left on Cocoa Beach after it reopened.