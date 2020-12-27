CORONAVIRUS: Florida’s total cases climb over 1.25 million following holiday

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France's poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida ticked upward by 7,000, health officials reported Sunday.

The new cases reported Sunday brought the state’s tally to more than 1.25 million since the outbreak began earlier this year.

More than 21,200 Floridians have now died from COVID-19 — with more than 70 new deaths added to the death toll on Sunday.

The number of people tested for COVID-19 was considerably lower over the past two days, and it remains to be seen whether or not gatherings over the Christmas weekend will spike the state’s number of infections — as the was the case following the Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 171,000 people were tested for the virus on Friday and Saturday — dramatically lower than the 343,000 who were tested in the two days before.

More than 6,300 people were in the hospital Sunday because of the virus, according to state Department of Health data.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Dec. 27:

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,391 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,271,979 cases since March. The new cases include totals from Thursday and Friday.

Editor’s note: Along with the resources previously utilized by News 6 (state and county-by-county data), as of Dec. 7, WKMG has added state data pulled from the Florida Department of Health’s Florida COVID19 State Testing Totals. This new dataset includes the number of people tested the day prior, which is the number public health officials use to calculate the state’s daily positivity rate.

Deaths

Florida reported 77 new virus deaths Sunday. This means at least 21,514 people have died in relation to the coronavirus across the state, including 302 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there are currently 5,912 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 61,459 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. That number includes the 171 people who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 7.88% to 9.83% over the past two weeks and was 9.69% Saturday.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state. As of Sunday, 118,764 people have been vaccinated in Florida.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 20,145 95 1,406 4 513 0 Flagler 3,542 14 220 0 48 0 Lake 14,723 96 963 5 290 2 Marion 17,030 111 1,299 1 454 3 Orange 73,050 387 1,925 4 728 1 Osceola 24,290 66 1,058 3 286 3 Polk 35,656 263 3,282 0 767 1 Seminole 17,341 75 897 5 309 2 Sumter 4,783 29 374 0 118 0 Volusia 21,275 66 1,258 5 424 4

