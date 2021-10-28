Florida school bus driver accused of DUI after crash

A school bus driven by a man accused of driving under the influence crashed along Interstate 295.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 58-year-old north Florida school bus driver is accused of driving under the influence following a crash early Thursday.

No students were on board when the bus failed to navigate a curve, hit a road sign and drove down an embankment just before 6 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The bus was trying to exit onto Interstate 10 from Interstate 295 when the crash happened, troopers said.

The driver and her passenger, a 62-year-old school bus monitor, were not injured in the crash.

Troopers arrested the driver on charges including DUI.

The name of the driver was not released.

An investigation is continuing.