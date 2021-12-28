Police: Man confessed to killing wife at Florida home

MIAMI – A South Florida man walked into a police station and confessed to killing his wife at the home where she worked as a housekeeper, officials said.

Luis Manuel Romero-Moran, 46, told Miami-Dade police officers that he strangled his wife at a home in Doral on Monday morning, an arrest report said.

“I killed my wife and I’m here to turn myself in,” Romero-Moran said when he walked into the police station, the report said.

He was charged late Monday with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Zoranllilis Cadena Cambar, 41.

Investigators said the man's wife had been walking a dog and he followed her back to a home in Doral where she worked.

Someone arriving at the home around 9 a.m. found the woman's body in the backyard and called Doral police. Investigators said she had a zip tie around her neck.

According to an arrest report, Romero-Moran called his family and told them what he had done before walking into the police station, which is also located in Doral.

He told investigators he'd had a dispute with his wife on Sunday and “that is when he knew he was going to kill the victim," the report said.

An attorney who could speak on Romero-Moran’s behalf was not listed on jail records.