Driver hits, seriously hurts teacher outside Florida school

HOLIDAY, Fla. – A teacher was struck by a sports utility vehicle and trapped underneath it in the back parking lot of a Tampa Bay area high school early Thursday morning, officials said.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries following the 6:50 a.m. incident outside Anclote High School, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The report said the 24-year-old male driver “failed to observe" the pedestrian.

“Right now, all we can do is pray for the teacher who was injured and do our best to take care of the students and staff at Anclote High School,’’ Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a statement. “This is a traumatic event for everyone involved."

A crisis team has responded to the school to offer assistance to students and staff at the school, district officials said.

The school is in Holiday, which is northwest of Tampa.

No additional details have been released.

