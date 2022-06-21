Caught on camera: Van being hauled by truck smashes into Florida overpass

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla – Dashcam video shows a van being hauled by a truck smashing into an overpass in Broward County.

The video taken by a Local 10 News viewer happened around 10 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate 95 onramp from Interstate 595.

The white van appears to be hoisted up too high before it crashed into the overpass and came crashing down onto the roadway.

“Boom. There was a cloud of dust, it looked like the whole thing exploded,” said Brian McConnell, who witnessed the crash.

Other drivers had to swerve away to avoid being hit by debris.

“It was chaos,” McConnell said. “It happened in a split second.”

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed Monday that a gray Toyota SUV crashed into the Chevy Express after it fell off the car hauler.

“My gosh, if we had not been a little further behind keeping a safe distance, we could have hit that,” McConnell said. “I mean a split second, it really is a split second (that makes) all of the difference in the world.”

McConnell and his family did stop to make sure everyone was alright. Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

“We thanked our lucky stars everything had turned out without anything more serious than scaring the bejesus out of people,” said McConnell.

Miranda said traffic citations were issued.

The overpass has since been repaired.