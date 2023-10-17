Florida ex-HOA president’s vandalism spree caught on camera, residents say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Following his arrest over the weekend, newly-obtained surveillance video allegedly shows the former president of a condominium association on South Beach slashing tires and trying to set a truck on fire back in April, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

Miami Beach police cuffed Marc Joseph Maggisano, 34, on Sunday after accusing him of sending several threatening text messages to a board member of 363 Washington Ave. and trying to set the truck ablaze back in late April.

Residents of the condo in the city’s South of Fifth neighborhood say Maggisano was a menace and say the video shows him slashing tires, breaking windows and trying to light a resident’s Ford Ranger pickup truck on fire.

The arson attempt caused $7,500 in damage to the pickup truck, an arrest report states.

“(He seemed) like an ideal resident, was looking to do things to improve, you know the safety of the building and whatnot,” one resident, who asked not to be identified, said. “And then from one day to another, it just started to be manic, flips over and over and over again.”

Some feared for their lives.

Earlier that month, on April 18, Maggisano sent a number of “very violent and (derogatory)” text messages to a board member, including, using a homophobic slur, “die and die slow f----t,” “Im goin got (sic) sure you’re dead within 48 hours,” “Im going to cut you opn tmrw,” and “I will murder you shortly,” police said.

“Some of the residents were upset and nervous and scared about what had happened and they got law enforcement involved,” current board attorney Hector Villamar said. “They have to take whatever action they can and they want to make sure that he doesn’t come back and that nobody’s hurt.”

After Maggisano appeared in court Monday, he was given a $12,500 total bond on charges of attempted arson, making written threats and criminal mischief.

Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer ordered the Canadian national not to return to the building, or his bond will be revoked.

