Former Jaguars employee accused of stealing over $22M to buy condo, Tesla and NFTs

A former employee of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been accused of stealing over $22 million from the team, according to court records filed on Tuesday.

A federal complaint says that the employee — identified as Amit Patel — was responsible for overseeing the finances and Virtual Credit Card program for “Business A.”

However, Patel was the sole administrator of the program starting around October 2019, giving him the power to create accounts, approve new VCCs and request changes to the available credit on those VCCs, the complaint explains.

A previous version of the Jaguars’ website shows that Patel was the team’s financial planning and analysis coordinator, though the complaint doesn’t specify what “Business A” was. However, The Athletic reports that the Jaguars confirmed they were the victim.

Taking advantage of his position, Patel used the program to charge more than $22 million in fraudulent VCC transactions between September 2019 and February 2023, which is when he was fired, court records show.

According to the complaint, Patel was able to hide these false transactions behind legitimate purchases like catering, airfare and hotels.

Investigators said Patel then took the proceeds from his scheme to do the following:

Place bets with online gambling websites

Buy a condominium in Ponte Vedra Beach

Pay for personal travel for himself and his friends

Charter private jets

Book luxury hotels

Purchase a new Tesla Model 3

Purchase a Nissan pickup truck

Lodge a retainer with a criminal defense law firm

Buy cryptocurrency, NFTs, electronics, sports memorabilia, a country club membership, spa treatments, concert tickets, home furnishings and luxury watches

Due to his actions, Patel faces charges of wire fraud and illegal monetary transactions.

As a result, the complaint shows that the stolen money and assets — including his Ponte Vedra Beach Condo, Tesla and luxury wristwatch — would have to be forfeited.

News 6 has reached out to the Jacksonville Jaguars for comment and is awaiting a response.

