Driver shoots man who reached into car, hit him in face at Florida gas station, police say

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was shot after reaching into a vehicle and hitting a victim in the face at a 7-Eleven gas station in Auburndale, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at 420 Magnolia Avenue.

According to Auburndale police, Juan Jose Martinez reached into the victim’s vehicle and struck him in the face during an apparent burglary attempt. The victim then shot Martinez in self-defense, according to police, who added that they had no prior encounters with each other.

The Auburndale Police Department said witnesses and surveillance video helped determine that the driver was defending himself.

Martinez was later found in the parking lot of a Best Western Hotel at 1008 Highway 92 West.

He was taken to the hospital, where he will be treated until he can be transferred to the Polk County Jail.

The extent of the driver’s injuries has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-965-5555.

