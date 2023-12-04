Woman shot several times by longtime boyfriend near Sanford, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was shot by her longtime boyfriend -- not her son as earlier stated by authorities -- late Sunday in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street, not far from Canaan Avenue near Sanford.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known. Deputies earlier said the woman was shot in the arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter fled the area after the shooting, deputies said. A description of him has not been released.

No other details have been released.

