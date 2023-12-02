'This is a blessing:' Corvette club nets hundreds of toy donations for Salvation Army

SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida car club spent their Saturday morning in Sanford helping the Salvation Army fill kids’ Christmas wish lists.

Demond Williams heads up the American Icon Corvette Club. He said their bi-weekly meet-up Saturday was about more than fellowship, it was about giving back and getting results — this time for the Salvation Army of Seminole County in Sanford. Members had to bring unwrapped toys to attend, and they ended up donating hundreds.

“I feel like every child should be able to enjoy Christmas,” said Williams. “I got the guys together that are in my club and everyone was on board with it because everybody has kids.”

News 6 saw the best of the best Corvettes around Central Florida there, all for a good cause. Many of their cars were marked with Salvation Army swag as they lined the Salvation Army parking lot.

Even strangers brought unwrapped toys to help the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which will be distributing presents on Dec. 20.

“This is a blessing. It’s not every day we get to help out these kids during the Christmas season,” said Lt Omar Lugo, director of the Salvation Army of Seminole County in Sanford. “We like to make sure the kids feel like kids and they enjoy their childhood the best possible way.”

“[I wanted to] donate some toys to kids who need help. It’s a lot of kids out there whose parents can’t afford to buy toys,” said Pierre Jean, a member of the American Icon Corvette Club.

The Salvation Army is trying to help thousands of Orlando area children and seniors through the Angel Tree program. News 6 and BFarr Construction is teaming up to help the group accomplish their goals. We have a guide to adopting an angel here on ClickOrlando.com.

