Sanford woman accused of attacking couple who refused to pay for her wine

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford woman was arrested last week after an attack at a local Wawa convenience store, according to the police department.

In an arrest report, police said that they were called to the Wawa along 25th Street around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, they found a woman who claimed she and her boyfriend had been threatened by 30-year-old Angelique Glenn, the report shows.

According to the woman, Glenn had accidentally placed her wine bottle with the couple’s order, and once the couple realized that, they got a refund for the wine, investigators said.

However, Glenn became angry and said something to the effect of, “Why can’t you just pay for my bottle of wine,” the arrest report reads.

Glenn reportedly began threatening the couple before striking them both with the wine bottle, knocking the boyfriend unconscious, police said.

She then continued to make threats — saying she was going to “kill them” — as she walked out to the parking lot, according to an affidavit.

Glenn was later taken into custody, where she faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. For those charges, she is held on bond of $30,000.

