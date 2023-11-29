Sex offender caught in shed during burglary at Orlando home, video shows

ORLANDO, Fla. – A registered sex offender was arrested earlier this month after he was caught on camera taking items from a home in Orlando, according to the police department on Wednesday.

Police said Jeffery Wysinger, 54, was recorded on the home’s doorbell camera after rolling up to the home on a bicycle on Nov. 19.

Jeffery Wysinger, 54 (Orange County jail)

After looking around, Wysinger then approached the front door and took the lockbox, which held a key to the home, police added.

According to investigators, Wysinger later returned with the stolen key to break inside.

A video released by the department shows that police got word of the burglary, and they responded to the home. However, Wysinger fled the scene, police said.

In a release, police said the search led them to a shed in the home’s backyard, where Wysinger was found hiding.

After police threatened to loose a K-9 on him, Wysinger eventually revealed himself from behind the mess inside the shed, body camera vide shows. (Orlando Police Department)

“Although the suspect attempted to ditch his clothes to throw off the search, he was arrested and identified as the same man caught on camera,” police said.

Wysinger was taken into custody and faces charges of burglary, fraud, grand theft of a firearm, possession of burglary tools and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

