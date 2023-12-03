Orlando driver arrested after quitting job during prison transport

An Orlando driver was arrested last week after quitting his job in the middle of a prison transport, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said that the driver — Joshua Pinquet, 21 — was an employee for a transport company that was hired to deliver inmates to and from detention centers across the U.S.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office received a call from the company’s owner, explaining that Pinquet was driving a transport van with four inmates onboard, the release shows.

However, Pinquet had reportedly quit his job in the middle of the trip, and he refused to stop at the intended destination in North Carolina with the prisoners, investigators said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The sheriff’s office stated that traveling in the van with Pinquet was another employee, who was texting the company’s owner about what was happening.

Deputies said they were able to find the van along Interstate 40, detaining both Pinquet and the other employee. All inmates were still secured in the van, they added.

Pinquet faces charges of larceny and five counts of kidnapping. He was issued no bond on those charges.

Meanwhile, the inmates were turned over to other employees with the company and continued to their destinations in Florida, the sheriff’s office reported.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: