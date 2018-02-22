Polk County gymnastics coach faces 40 additional child pornography charges

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Polk County gymnastics coach is facing 40 additional child pornography charges after deputies say he admitted to downloading the images for years.

Alexander Katchalov, 21, was arrested Jan. 30 for 22 counts of possession of child pornography.

Deputies say after searching the facility, they discovered 22 videos, some featuring children as young as 3 years old. Deputies found 10 additional videos featuring children as young as 2 years old.

Katchalov made his first appearance Thursday for the 40 additional counts of child pornography.

Katchalov was employed at Lakeland's Elite World Gymnastics training center.

Deputies say even though Katchalov worked with children, it doesn't appear there are any local victims.

"Thankfully, during our investigation, we have not determined there to be any local victims. However, if there are any local children who had regular contact with Katchalov and who have experienced any inappropriate contact from Katchalov, we want parents to call us if they believe their child is a victim. Katchalov was in possession of and regularly watched horrible, graphics, and sexually deviant child pornography and I am thankful for our detectives who did an outstanding job thoroughly searching his electronic devices and accounts." Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

